Construction begins on shelter for Nan landslide victims

Nan – Soldiers from Military Circle 38 and officers from Border Patrol Police 325 have joined forces with agents of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants as well as students from Nan Technical College, Wiang Sa Vocational College, Bua Vocational College and concerned citizens to construct temporary shelters for those impacted by the landslide at Baan Huay Kap in Boh Klua district of Nan province. They are building six units of 10 rooms each to provide rooms for 60 households. The project is expected to take 14 days to complete.

Two separate sites will host the shelters, the first at Wat Sa Wa and the second at the Sustainable Development Center of Nan province. The shelters will allow for better management by authorities while being hygienic for the residents.

The Community Organization Development Institute has contributed over 1 million baht to the construction alongside 150,000 baht from Chulalongkorn University, which is to be used to build lavatories.

Nan Governor Paisal Wimolrat has encouraged integration between relevant units to provide temporary accommodation and rehabilitation to the landslide victims.