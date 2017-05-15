Commerce Ministry takes action against unscrupulous rice traders

BANGKOK– The Commerce Ministry has launched an initiative to take action against unscrupulous rice traders.

Director General of the Department of Internal Trade, Nuntawan Sakuntanagak said today that the department has been receiving complaints from rice farmers in Sing Buri Province about some irregularities surrounding the purchase of rice by middlemen.

Ms. Nuntawan said that a team of inspectors from the department was dispatched to inspect all scales at rice trade stations in Mueang District, Bang Rachan District and Khai Bang Rachan District on May 8th and 10th.

She said that at least two cases of irregularities with the scales were found and their operators were charged with violation of the law before each was fined 20,000 baht and the scales were banned from use.

The Director General of the Department of Internal Trade said that rice farmers should make sure all scales are in good condition and carry the department-approved tag to make sure they are not taken advantage of and to report any suspicious cases for investigation, to their provincial commercial affairs office or on the department’s hotline number of 1569.