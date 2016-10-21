Commemorative banknotes to open for exchange

The Bangkok Bank and the Government Savings Bank will open for the public to exchange for commemorative banknotes of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s Seventh Cycle Birthday Anniversary from the October 25-26.

Members of the public interested in exchanging for commemorative bills of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s 7th cycle Birthday Anniversary can now do so with Bangkok Bank branches.

Bangkok Bank has prepared 800,000 of these commemorative bills so that the general public has the opportunity to have a valuable keepsake of their beloved monarch.

The Government Savings Bank meanwhile has plans to begin similar service beginning on October 26.

It has prepared between 200,000 – 300,000 commemorative bills and the general public can exchange for these at the headquarters of the Government Savings Bank, several of its branches in Bangkok and its periphery and a number of its branches in certain provinces.

The Government Savings Bank will be charging 200 baht for the exchange of these bills which will be provided with specially prepared pamphlets.