Cloud seeding center opens in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI, 30th April 2017 (NNT) – The southern province of Surat Thani has just opened a new cloud seeding center to alleviate the impact of natural disasters.

Located in Phunphin district, the newly-built cloud seeding center oversees rain-making operations to combat drought, forest fires, and haze in the area, which includes To Daeng peat swamp forest and Kuan Kreng peat swamp forest. Cloud seeding operations help to increase humidity and water storage in the province.

Prasop Phromma, the director of the center, disclosed that the amount of water in the province’s major reservoir is enough for household consumption thanks to the recent precipitation, adding that the center is now ready to send an aircraft to assist in cloud seeding operations in the northeast of Thailand.

Surat Thani has been experiencing hot weather during the day and thunder showers in the evening.