Cabinet is due to consider Thai-Chinese high-speed train project in January

The long overdue Thai-Chinese high-speed train project is now in the process of being considered in details before a full report of the project can be wrapped up and submitted to the cabinet for consideration in mid-January, Transport Deputy Permanent Secretary Phirapol Thavornsupacharoen said on Monday.

The report and the cabinet’s decision on the project and recommendations – if there are any – will be presented for discussion at the Thai-Chinese joint railway cooperation during January 16-18, said Mr Phirapol, adding that, once there is an approval of the report by the joint committee, the project can proceed initially with the handover of land for the construction.

Regarding the light Red Line railway route between Bang Sue and Hua Mark and between Bang Sue and Hua Lampong, the deputy permanent secretary said could be held in March.

As for the 95 billion baht worth of high-speed project between Bangkok and Hua Hin and the 152 billion baht worth of Bangkok-Rayong high-speed train project, he expected bidding to take place in the third quarter of next year under public-private sectors joint investment platform.

Under the PPP platform, Mr Phirapol explained that the private sector could present their land for commercial development on land beside the rail lines and would be required to conduct feasibility study and environmental impact assessment at its own costs.

He said that ministry would try to wrap up the two high-speed train projects this year before they are to be submitted to the National Economic and Social Development Board and the cabinet for consideration respectively.

Contract signing for four dual-track train projects worth together 91 billion baht are to be concluded within March 26. They are 167-km Prachuab Khiri Khan-Chumporn train project, 132-km Mabkabao-Chira junction project, 148-km Lop Buri-Paknam Po project and 165-km Nakhon Pathom-Hua Hin project.