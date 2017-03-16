Bearing-Samrong segment of BTS Green Line put on trial run

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and related agencies have joined in the initial launch of the latest extension to the BTS Green Line between Bearing and Samrong Stations.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang boarded the BTS Skytrain from On Nut Station to Bearing Station, where he presided over a ceremony to commence the test run of the new Bearing-Samrong segment. Accompanying the Governor were BMA officials, executives of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc as well as press members.

The service between Bearing and Samrong Stations is part of the latest Green Line extension project, which stretches from Bearing to Samut Prakan and is expected to be fully open in late 2018. Samrong Station is considered a major station as it will connect with the Yellow Line, planned to originate from the Lat Phrao area.

The Bearing-Samrong segment will continue to provide trial services from now until April 2 before its commercial launch on April 3. Fares will be waived for all passengers through the end of April.