Bangkok ranked 3rd among best cities for dining

Bangkok – Bangkok has been ranked third on the list of Top Global Cities for Dining, and sixth on the list of Top Global Cities for Shopping, according to a survey published by the MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index.

In 2018, the survey indicated that Bangkok was the No. 1 global destination for the third consecutive year, with Phuket and Pattaya ranked 12th and 18th, respectively. This has resulted in Thailand being the only country with three cities among the top 20 global destinations.

Bangkok was ranked third on the list of Top Cities for Dining. Visitor spending was 108 billion baht or 3.38 billion US dollars, or 20.6% of the total expenditure. Palma de Mallorca in Spain was ranked second with visitor spending of 3.78 billion dollars, and Dubai ranked first with visitor spending of 5.94 billion dollars.

The survey showed that Bangkok is also a popular city for shopping, ranked 6th worldwide, with tourist spending of 120 billion baht or 3.75 billion dollars, representing 23% of the overall expenditure.