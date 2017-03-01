Bangkok City Hall predicts influenza cases this year will jump twofold

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has predicted that the number of influenza cases in Bangkok this year is likely to double to over 300,000.

BMA spokeswoman Ms Tridao Apaiwong said Tuesday that the health office of the city administration recorded 1,539 cases in January but without a fatality. The five top districts with the highest incidence of flu are Rachthewi, Phya Thai, Bang Rak, Sapan Soong and Bang Kapi respectively.

To deal with the virus, she said health offices had been instructed to make preparations to treat patients and to prevent infection in health offices. People suspected of catching flu will immediately be given face masks.

Besides, the spokeswoman added that in case of widespread infection in certain areas, the city administration would dispatch its rapid mobile health teams to the areas to investigate and also to control the flu from spreading.