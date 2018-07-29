App launched to prevent, eliminate counterfeit banknotes

Bangkok – The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has launched Thai Banknotes App to prevent and eliminate counterfeit banknotes.

The BOT’s Banknote Strategy and Planning Division has developed the app to provide people with knowledge on how to tell authentic banknotes from counterfeit ones. The app can support both iOS and Android platforms and is designed to be easy to use.

The system will display instructions to let users know how to detect counterfeit banknotes in both Thai and English languages. People can download the system through the App Store for the iOS and Google Play for Android free of charge.