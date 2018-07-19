More than 800 illegal migrants arrested

Bangkok – More than 800 illegal migrant workers, who failed to apply for a work permit by June 30, have been arrested.

At a meeting on the suppression of illegal migration, Labor Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkeaw was informed that among 30,000 migrant workers inspected, 800 of them have been arrested for failing to register at one-stop service centers.

Out of 1,600 workplaces, 150 of them were found to be employing illegal alien workers. There are currently 1.1 million legal migrant workers who make up 90% of all alien workers in Thailand. Most of them are from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Employers found in violation of the Management of Alien Workers’ Act will face a maximum fine of 100,000 baht per illegal migrant worker. They could face up to a year in jail or a maximum fine of 200,000 baht for repeat offenses. In addition, they will not be able to employ any migrant workers for up to three years.

Meanwhile, the illegal migrants themselves will face a maximum fine of 50,000 baht and deportation. They can, however, return to Thailand after two years.