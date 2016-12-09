70 Billion baht revenue expected from tourism

BANGKOK – Revenue from domestic tourism is expected to total up to 70 billion baht as more Thais are traveling within the country and more foreign tourists are coming.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said the tourism in December has seen bookings of hotels and inter-regional domestic travels increasing, especially in the northern region and the upper central region where the temperature has started to drop.

The number of visitors to Chang Hua Man royal project in Petchaburi province has increased by 48 percent from last year, while King Royal Agricultural Station has seen a 75 percent increase in the number if visitors.

The tourism minister said the revenue from domestic tourism in December is expected to be no less than 70 billion baht.

Meanwhile, theVisa on Arrival fee at airports has been reduced from 2,000 baht to 1,000 baht per head. The campaign will run for a three-months time to attract more visitors to Thailand during high season.

The number of tourists to Thailand was recorded at 29.89 million since last January, marking a 10 percent increase from last year. Tourist industry has so far generated 1.49 trillion baht in revenues, accounting for a 13.56 percent increase from last year.