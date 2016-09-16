20 new people in Thailand found infected with Zika virus weekly

The Ministry of Public Health has revealed that on average, 20 new Zika infections are reported in Thailand each week.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr. Sophon Mekthon said even though the Zika outbreak has not expanded to other parts of the country, it is important for everyone to ensure mosquito breeding habitats are destroyed.

Out of 33 infected pregnant women, eight have given birth to healthy babies. The remaining 25 women remain under close medical attention. Dr. Sophon has urged all provinces to do their best to prevent a Zika outbreak.

Provincial authorities are expected to take proactive measures to identify infected patients, protect pregnant women, destroy Aedes mosquito breeding habitats and assist Zika patients.