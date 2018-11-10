Changes to Pattaya Marathon mulled

Pattaya is contemplating changes to the annual Pattaya Marathon to have the 2019 race better reflect the city’s ambitions to be a “sports city”.

Deputy Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired an Oct. 31 planning meeting for the race, which is scheduled for July 21.

Plans and details were vague, but Poramet suggested that government agencies, tourism officials and sports groups put their heads together to see how the event could be tweaked to better show off Pattaya’s potential for hosting sporting events.

Plans should also consider how to keep the Pattaya Marathon consistent with changing standards for international competitions.