New Year party inspires hope for a bright future

By Jetsada Homklin
The Pattaya Mail-Pattaya Blatt-Chiang Mai Mail family group together for the photo of the year.
Friends and families enjoy an evening of love and gratitude

As is tradition, Pattaya Mail Media Group got together with Puvana/Jural Law office to hold our annual get-together to thank loyal staff for their hard work during the previous year and also to celebrate the New Year.

This year we chose Prem’s Garden on Siam Country Club Road for our Jan. 25 festivities where more than 50 staff and their families from both companies attended this meaningful yet ‘Cowboy themed’ fun-filled evening.

Prem’s garden laid on a lavish array of home style cooking, while we arranged for exquisite Italian cuisine prepared by Pan Pan – San Domenico and a vast selection of exotic Indian dishes from Ali Baba.

Both firms prepared enough gifts so that everyone would go home with something. After the initial raffle draws and prize giveaways, Premprecha Dibbayawan, MD of Puvana/Jural Law, wished everyone a happy new year.

We also bade a fond farewell to Sirirat Jornchan our long serving assistant accountant who is leaving us to pursue her dreams in other fields of work.

Peter Malhotra, MD of Pattaya Mail, inspired us with his words, saying, “we have worked very hard for the past 25 years ensuring that the Pattaya Mail newspaper is published uninterruptedly every week and we will without doubt continue to do so. The challenge from now on will not only be to produce the printed version, but also to enhance our Online services to keep up with the needs of today’s fast changing world.”

Premprecha Dibbayawan, MD of Puvana-Jural Law and Peter Malhotra MD of Pattaya Mail extend their blessings and good wishes to employees and families of both companies.
He encouraged us all to look optimistically to a better and brighter future. He proved it by enthusiastically announcing the promotion of Nutsara “Nuch” Duangsri to Manager for Sales and Marketing.

He went on to proudly announce the appointment of Suwanthep “Tony” Malhotra as Director of Operations for Pattaya Mail Media Group.

Tony Malhotra motivates the team to raise the company to new heights.
Tony is also the Managing Director of the Green Orange Media Co., Ltd., a trading company operating businesses such GO Property Thailand and Green Orange Media Advertising Agency, working in close cooperation with ShakeSphere – A Digital Phenomenon, providing a highly innovative full-service digital agency and a creative lab for developing new ideas and creating exciting products locally, nationally and internationally.

Dave Malhotra, CEO of ShakeSphere added, “Our name and logo is inspired by the greatest and most creative minds in the world and how we humans leverage each other’s know-how and experience by connecting with one another with the aim of further pushing our boundaries.”

The Puvana-Jural Law family gathers for a group photo.
Before the night concluded, more prizes were given out to those with the best cowboy outfits. Jetsada Homklin, a Pattaya Mail reporter, and Jurairat Kanchana, legal advisor to the Pattaya Mail won the top prizes for male and female categories respectively.

The finalists in the best cowboy outfit competition line up for the results.
Jedtharin Ninlapha and Thanawat Suansuk ‘King’ kept the party lively and fun-filled.
Tony Malhotra (left), DOO of Pattaya Mail congratulates Nutsara Duangsri on her promotion as Sales & Marketing Manager.
Peter Malhotra presents a special thank you gift to Nopniwat Krailerg, editor of our 3 publications.
Nutsara Duangsri presents a gift to Peerasan ‘Victor’ Wongsri, director of Omthong Law & Auditing office.
Pattaya Mail HR Manager Suthasinee Maneekul and Jurairat Kanchana whip up mouth-watering somtam dishes for the guests.
One of our longest serving staff Chamlong Pimsaithong with his lovely family.
Best cowboy/cowgirl costume winners were Pattaya Mail reporter Jetsada Homklin and Pattaya Mail law advisor Jurairat Kanchana.
