New Year party inspires hope for a bright future

Friends and families enjoy an evening of love and gratitude

As is tradition, Pattaya Mail Media Group got together with Puvana/Jural Law office to hold our annual get-together to thank loyal staff for their hard work during the previous year and also to celebrate the New Year.

This year we chose Prem’s Garden on Siam Country Club Road for our Jan. 25 festivities where more than 50 staff and their families from both companies attended this meaningful yet ‘Cowboy themed’ fun-filled evening.

Prem’s garden laid on a lavish array of home style cooking, while we arranged for exquisite Italian cuisine prepared by Pan Pan – San Domenico and a vast selection of exotic Indian dishes from Ali Baba.

Both firms prepared enough gifts so that everyone would go home with something. After the initial raffle draws and prize giveaways, Premprecha Dibbayawan, MD of Puvana/Jural Law, wished everyone a happy new year.

We also bade a fond farewell to Sirirat Jornchan our long serving assistant accountant who is leaving us to pursue her dreams in other fields of work.

Peter Malhotra, MD of Pattaya Mail, inspired us with his words, saying, “we have worked very hard for the past 25 years ensuring that the Pattaya Mail newspaper is published uninterruptedly every week and we will without doubt continue to do so. The challenge from now on will not only be to produce the printed version, but also to enhance our Online services to keep up with the needs of today’s fast changing world.”

He encouraged us all to look optimistically to a better and brighter future. He proved it by enthusiastically announcing the promotion of Nutsara “Nuch” Duangsri to Manager for Sales and Marketing.

He went on to proudly announce the appointment of Suwanthep “Tony” Malhotra as Director of Operations for Pattaya Mail Media Group.

Tony is also the Managing Director of the Green Orange Media Co., Ltd., a trading company operating businesses such GO Property Thailand and Green Orange Media Advertising Agency, working in close cooperation with ShakeSphere – A Digital Phenomenon, providing a highly innovative full-service digital agency and a creative lab for developing new ideas and creating exciting products locally, nationally and internationally.

Dave Malhotra, CEO of ShakeSphere added, “Our name and logo is inspired by the greatest and most creative minds in the world and how we humans leverage each other’s know-how and experience by connecting with one another with the aim of further pushing our boundaries.”

Before the night concluded, more prizes were given out to those with the best cowboy outfits. Jetsada Homklin, a Pattaya Mail reporter, and Jurairat Kanchana, legal advisor to the Pattaya Mail won the top prizes for male and female categories respectively.

