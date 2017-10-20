A wall too far for some in Nong Plalai

Nong Plalai residents are complaining that a new wall built around Banglamung Football Stadium 2 has wiped out the sidewalk.

Resident Somyot Thaptim said he’s wondered since construction began why the foundation of the fence was so close to the public road. Sure enough, he found that once the cement was dry, the footpath had been eliminated.

Apparently confused by the concept of encroachment on public land, he questioned how the government could take over the sidewalk when private vendors couldn’t.

Of course, the sidewalk and the football stadium are both public land.

But locals are still upset Nong Plalai Sub-district officials haven’t bothered to answer their questions.