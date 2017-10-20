A wall too far for some in Nong Plalai

By Warapun Jaikusol
Nong Plalai residents are complaining that a new wall built around Banglamung Football Stadium 2 has wiped out the sidewalk. Photo shows, however, there seems to be plenty of room to walk on the other side of the road.
Nong Plalai residents are complaining that a new wall built around Banglamung Football Stadium 2 has wiped out the sidewalk.

Resident Somyot Thaptim said he’s wondered since construction began why the foundation of the fence was so close to the public road. Sure enough, he found that once the cement was dry, the footpath had been eliminated.

Apparently confused by the concept of encroachment on public land, he questioned how the government could take over the sidewalk when private vendors couldn’t.

Of course, the sidewalk and the football stadium are both public land.

But locals are still upset Nong Plalai Sub-district officials haven’t bothered to answer their questions.

  • Chris

    555, Lets drive away all the street vendors to reclaim the pavements……..Then we can get rid of the pavements. Typical Pattaya local authority thinking.