Local police made a show of force on Walking Street to reassure tourists about their safety.

Local Tourist Police Division chief Pol. Maj. Piyapong Ensarn and Pattaya Police chief investigator Maj. Somboon Euasamarnmaithree led a team of officers to the nightlife strip Aug. 30.

Officers walked the busy street and, flanked by cameras and reporters, said they were ensuring no thieves were preying on tourists.

The operation came after recent bag and jewelry thefts there.