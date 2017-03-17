Teething pains easing for floating speedboat docks

The Association of Thai Travel Agents said moving all speedboat boarding to Bali Hai Pier has not damaged Pattaya’s tourism industry despite complaints about long lines and unsafe conditions.

ATTA on March 6 said the military’s plan to relocate boats from Pattaya Beach to floating docks at Bali Hai Pier has worked out well and downplayed reports of long wait times to board vessels bound for Koh Larn.

Pattaya City Councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, who earlier called the pontoons unsafe following near-daily accidents, said the floating docks are coping with the number of tourists using them.

Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, vice president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said Bali Hai doesn’t look as overcrowded as it did and complaints have dropped off.

According to the Marine Department, the various tour agencies are improving in terms of their daily schedule and how they manage large groups.

The only other issue is traffic, specifically tour busses picking up and dropping off customers at the pier. However, the flow of traffic depends on scheduled tours organized by the agents.