Shoddy PEA repair job nearly collapses granny’s home

The Provincial Electricity Authority has been forced to reinforce the foundation of an elderly Jomtien Beach woman’s home after it abandoned a large hole that exacerbated erosion under the house.

Sawai Chaiboonruang, assistant manager of the PEA’s Jomtien office, visited the Sukhumvit Soi 87 home of 74-year-old Sek Boonsingh Sept. 5 after she repeatedly complained she could not sleep anymore due to fear her house would collapse.

PATTAYA – PEA workers had dug a large hole in front of her house to replace a power pole and install underground equipment. In the process, they damaged water pipes that caused soil under the house to erode, and then simply abandoned the job.

Sawai assured the grandmother that she and her five family members would be safe once the PEA pulls together the funds to complete the work and repair the damage they caused.

The utility also will install a barrier under the house to prevent soil from eroding any further, he promised.