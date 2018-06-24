Researchers test trolley buses on Pattaya routes

PATTAYA – Thammasat University researchers tested electric trolley buses in Pattaya as part of the city’s flirtation with a new mass-transit system.

Faculty of Architecture and Planning researchers ran the rubber-wheeled trollies on four routes between June 13 and 17. The cars ran from Naklua to central Pattaya, North Pattaya to the city’s train station, North Pattaya to central and South Pattaya, and from central Pattaya to Jomtien Beach.

Pattaya officials in 2016 proposed that a light-rail or tram system be built, with variations on the plan calling for a loop between North and South Pattaya on Beach and Second roads, or just a single track on one of those streets.

The trolley system is based on one already being built in Khon Kaen, hence the “Khon Kaen Model” moniker.

The Northeast province has begun planning an integrated system of buses built around a central trolley line. Study on the project is now complete.

The Pattaya test, funded by the National Science and Technology Development Agency, was designed to collect data for later analysis capacity, route planning and economic benefits.