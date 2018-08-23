Reeking Jomtien Beach Road sprayed down

Pattaya sanitation workers sprayed Jomtien Beach Road which stank of garbage-scented storm runoff.

A work crew cleaned up the busy street from Soi 4 to Dongtan Beach Aug. 9.

The street had been polluted by water that ran out of the bottom of public trash cans and backed up out of sewers after recent rains. The entire beachfront reeked like a landfill.

City officials urged people to separate their waste from recyclables and dispose of garbage properly so it doesn’t create trash stew when it rains.