Pattaya tells contractors to pick up pace on lagging Bali Hai facelift

With just a month left until the international fleet show, the renovation of Bali Hai Pier still has nearly a third of the work to go.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri and top deputies checked on the progress of the pier facelift Oct. 10, finding it only at 70 percent complete just 34 days until its planned completion date and 40 days until the 50-nation maritime event.

The mayor stressed to contractors that they’re running out of time and must be finished before top political and military leaders of Thailand’s neighbors and allies show up expecting a spiffy new jetty.

He tasked extra city officials to the pier to make sure the contractors keep their backs in their work.

After meeting with contractors, Anan told the press he was sure they would meet their target.