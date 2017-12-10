Pattaya requests 1.6 billion baht for flood-drainage pipeline

Pattaya is requesting 1.6 billion baht to construct a major flood-drainage pipeline running through from the center of the city to the ocean.

The Pattaya City Council on Dec. 1 said it has submitted its budget request to Chonburi’s provincial governor to forward to the Interior Ministry. Council members said the request was made following the embarrassing flooding that took place during last month’s International Fleet Review, which gave Pattaya a black eye in the world media.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri said the fleet show flooding, which forced international navy personnel to parade through calf-deep water, was exacerbated by city hall’s decision to remove ugly pumps from the beachfront. So when it rained unexpectedly, Pattaya was caught flat – and wet – footed.

Following the fleet show, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning was asked to draft a plan for a large underground pipeline to carry water from central Pattaya to the sea, mitigating or preventing all together major flooding on Beach Road.

Moreover, the project’s scope covers additional areas along Sukhumvit Road that also regularly are flooded.

All the pipelines would be built in such a way that gravity carries the flood runoff to the sea without pumps being required.

Another 41 million baht also will be spent on new flood-control pipelines for Jomtien Second Road. The money already has been allocated by the government but not yet spent, Sompob Wandee, director of the Engineering Department told the council.