Pattaya neglecting cleanup of Naklua beaches

PATTAYA – Works crews disappeared long ago from the northern end of Pattaya Beach, but the debris left over from the suspended sand-refill project remains, with dead animal remains making the situation worse.

Clearly the beachfront north of the Dusit Thani Hotel and into Naklua has been neglected by city hall. Piles of old garbage, dead fish and animal carcasses litter the beach. There is no sign any city cleanup crews have bothered to come by in some time.

Rotting sandbags left from the aborted beach-restoration project also remain on the eroded beach, even though city hall cleared away similar bags from Beach Road before it hosted December’s International Fleet Review.

Naklua wasn’t within view of the foreign dignitaries, so Pattaya officials apparently weren’t concerned about cleaning up the area.

Tourists noticed, however, adding to Pattaya’s persistent reputation as having dirty beaches.