Pattaya to monitor flood areas around-the-clock

Pattaya will monitor streets and drainage canals around-the-clock to keep on top of flooding during rainy season, Mayor Anan Cha­roen­chasri said.

Anan met May 17 with city council members and department chiefs to discuss flood issues after the latest round of storms. Flooding damaged a number of properties and bogged down traffic.

City workers were told to monitor streets, sewers and drainage canals 24 hours a day for the next several months and send immediate help to stricken residents. Meanwhile, engineers were instructed to continually dredge canals and drainage tunnels in and around the city.

The mayor said he was aware these actions won’t solve the problem long-term, but authorities are surveying the city’s infrastructure to come up with a plan to facilitate more-effective drainage.