Pattaya begins electricity overhaul

One lane closed on Pattaya Center Road

Work on a 3-billion-baht overhaul of the Pattaya’ electrical system has begun, city business leaders were told.

Speaking at the May 17 Pattaya Business & Tourism Association Meeting, PEA Pattaya manager Niruth Charoenchob said the utility currently is preparing for the massive construction job by building a new electric substation in the Chumsai neighborhood that can support the growth of the city over the next five years.

The PEA is investing 11.7 billion baht to upgrade its infrastructure in Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Nakhon Ratchasima by 2021. The Pattaya portion of that is 3.1 billion baht.

As part of the project, 46 kilometers of overhead wiring will be moved below ground. The plan is to make the electricity supply more stable and reliable.

Work has begun on Pattaya Center Road, starting from the entrance of Sukhumvit Road down to the Provincial Electricity Authority. One lane will be blocked off from May 1 to July 31. People are being advised to avoid this route, with PEA mailing out announcements and apologies for the inconvenience.

The flyer arriving in people’s mailboxes also states Pattaya will install the project in seven main roads, which include Pattaya Center Road, South Pattaya Road, 2nd Road, 3rd Road, Walking Street, Soi Buakhao, and Sukhumvit Road (from Center Road to the PEA).

The rest of the work will include construction of underground distribution systems, high-voltage distribution systems with overhead ground wires, and communications support work.