Pattaya-area police launched another of their periodic “crackdowns” on crime in an effort to tighten security before the cremation of HM the late King.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech dispatched hundreds of Bang­lamung, Pattaya, Tourist and municipal officers on their mission Sept. 6.

He said orders came from on high to intensively suppress crime from Sept. 6-15 and from then until the Oct. 26 cremation of King Rama IX.