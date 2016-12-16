Messy Pattaya workers sent back to Thepprasit to clean up

Road workers were dispatched to clean up the mess they left behind after replacing water pipes under Thepprasit Road, following complaints from neighbors.

Complaints flooded the city call center after workers carelessly left concrete blocks, bricks and other scrap on the busy roadway, especially near Thepprasit Soi 6/1.

The Engineering Department sent its workers back to the scene of the crime to make amends, using a JCB vehicle to remove heavy objects.

It took them about half a day to get clean up their mess.