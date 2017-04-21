Illegal liquor seized in Songkran sweep of Pattaya Beach

Local officials and police confiscated beer and other alcohol bottles in a Songkran sweep of Pattaya Beach for illegal liquor sales.

Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong and Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech were joined by public health officials on the April 14 walk along Beach Road looking for alcohol being sold and consumed in forbidden places.

Authorities said three people had been arrested and prosecuted for such sales earlier, but there appeared to be fewer problems now.

However, a check of beach chair vendors on the sand found numerous cases of beer, alcohol and other mixers being sold. The liquor was seized and the vendors detained for questioning.

Officials said the crackdown was to comply with the Alcohol Control Act and prevent problems during Songkran, where alcohol can fuel violence in quarrels with obnoxious water warriors.