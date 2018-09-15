Gridlock returns to Sukhumvit as Pattaya tunnel closed for bridge construction

Pattaya endured days of traffic chaos again as parts or all of Sukhumvit Road and the Central Road bypass tunnel were closed for construction of a wheelchair-accessible pedestrian bridge.

Traffic inspector Pol. Maj. Aruth Sapanon led officers to the northern end of the tunnel zone Sept. 3 as they prepared to close the tunnel at 8 a.m. for the day-long work to raise and connect the deck of the new overpass near the Redemptorist School for Persons with Disabilities.

A 400-ton crane truck was anchored on the traffic island lifts the 80-ton, 43-meter-long prefabricated superstructure onto supports on each side of the busy highway by school. The bridge, equipped with elevators on each side, is expected to open at year-end.

Engineers also used the period to remove the old bridge in front of Pattaya School No. 5.

From Sept. 2-6, the southbound side of the Central Road bypass tunnel was closed during evening hours, although the surface-level parallel road remained open.

On Sept. 3 only, northbound tunnel traffic was halted all day with the surface road remaining open.

On Sept. 6, all of Sukhumvit – both sides of the tunnel and the surface roads – were closed at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, until midnight.