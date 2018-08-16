Govt launches digital park project in EEC

Chonburi – The government has launched a joint investment program with the private sector to develop a digital park in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to promote investment in high-tech, innovative industries.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Dr Pichet Durongkaveroj said the initiative aims to create a section of the EEC focused on digital industries called EECd to serve as a center for the development of digital businesses in the country. It begins with the establishment of an Internet of Things institution for industries of the future. Up to 1.67 billion baht has been allocated for the construction of the facility on a 30-rai plot of land.

State-owned CAT Telecom Public Company Limited and the government’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency are tasked with promoting the EECd to foreign investors. Furthermore, the initiative has set up a committee to select investors. The two agencies will be able to accommodate investment projects before construction of the EECd is completed.

The EECd is also situated close to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency and Kasetsart University Si Racha, making it a suitable environment for joint efforts such as testing 5G technology.