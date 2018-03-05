German expat lauded for generosity

A German expat has won the praise of his Pattaya neighbors for regularly giving alms to monks and food to the homeless.

Reiner Abele, 62, has lived in Thailand for 30 years and, every morning, he and his wife Angkana, 51, cook up food that they give to monks collecting alms.

After alms, they take additional food they’ve prepared and create meal boxes that the couple distributes to poor and homeless people around the city.

Abele said that his life in Thailand and the influence of his wife have made him keenly aware of the Thai culture and tradition. Angkana gets him to join her as part of her Buddhist beliefs, he said.

She said Reiner’s participation grew “little by little” but he does help out with the cooking and distributing the meal boxes.

She said they’ve never publicized their charity and do it because it makes them feel good and it’s a good way to make merit.