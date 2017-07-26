Donate your old mobile phone for charity

PATTAYA – Got an old mobile phone you don’t need anymore? Pattaya wants you to donate it for charity.

Officials from the Pattaya Public Health Departments and ministries of Education, Interior, and Natural Resources and Environment gathered at city hall July 14 with representatives from Thailand Post and Chula­longkorn University for the “Old Mobile Phones for New Life” campaign.

They collected old cellphones that people no longer use, working or not, so they can be recycled properly to raise funds for charity.

Electronic waste has become a global crisis, as computers, cell phones and other electronic gadgets should not just be thrown away, as their components pollute the environment. Few people, however, trash batteries and circuit boards properly.

Phone recyclers salvage usable parts and sell them to use again. The campaigners hope to raise money for charity by collecting donated phones and selling their components.

Donations are being taken at city hall and area post offices. For more information, call 02-831-3553, 091-771-8751 or 091-771-8752.