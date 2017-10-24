Central Road wire project to wrap this month

PATTAYA – The Central Road “big dig” is scheduled to finish on time by the end of the month.

The Provincial Electricity Authority said Oct 11 that rainy season has not delayed the project to bury power and utility lines underground and the work is now in its final stages.

The PEA said the project wasn’t easy on anyone, as Central Road is busy and detours caused headaches. But it credited traffic police with making the project as smooth as possible.

Operations chief Tanu Surachaisikwit said pumps easily sucked out all rain water and, during storms, worked in areas not affected by water.

Safety precautions were taken to prevent electricity leaks to ensure everyone remained safe.

The project, the PEA said, will wrap on or before Oct. 31.