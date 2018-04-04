Buses, taxis checked before Songkran

PATTAYA – The Chonburi Land Transportation Department launched checks on all public transport vehicles ahead of the Songkran holiday.

Inspectors set up a checkpoint on Central Road March 19, aided by students from Pattaya Technical College. They weren’t there to stop vehicles for any other reason than to check engines and overall safety, and ensuring that drivers weren’t drunk behind the wheel.

All buses, minivans and public taxis moving between Sattahip, Pattaya and Bang­kok were checked.

Drivers cooperated throughout the day, stepping out as students and officials gave their vehicles a once-over and administered breathalyzer tests. They were told to wear seatbelts, close all doors, keep a fire extinguisher handy and get their brakes checked.

Checkpoints will pop-up regularly through the end of Songkran April 19.