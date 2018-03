PATTAYA – A runaway tour bus plowed over 18 motorbikes and into cars on Pratamnak Hill, but no one was injured.

The driver of the Benjasri Co. coach pleaded brake failure as he rolled down Pratamnak Soi 4 Feb. 22 and he lost control and it gained speed.

Witnesses noted it was fortunate the bus rolled the way it did, as a crowded barbecue restaurant was located at the bottom of the street in the opposite direction.