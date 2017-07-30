Beach vendors complain about beggars

Pattaya – Pattaya beach vendors are complaining that beggars are causing public annoyance.

Jomtien Beach vendors called the media July 16 to vent their frustrations, with one showing a video getting aggressive with a tourist who refused to donate money. The beggar was chased away by others on the beach.

One vendor claimed the beggars come in groups of men, women and small children who trawl the beach for victims, often getting into confrontations with tourists.

The vendors said they’ve contacted Pattaya top lawyer Sretapol Boonsawat – who led last year’s crackdown against them – to urge him to be as vigilant with beggars as he was with hawkers in 2016.