Authorities aware of ‘dangerous’ Highway 7 toll booth

Pattaya-area motorists are complaining about the setup of a new Highway 7 toll booth, saying the current system requires drivers return their ticket in the middle lane, then quickly cut left to get off in Nongprue.

Authorities reportedly are aware of the claims that the current setup is dangerous.

Pol. Col. Jirawut Thankasri, the Nongprue police chief, told reporters Jan. 18 said he already has alerted the Highways Department and that he has assigned traffic police to assist motorists until the toll system is reorganized.

He said there have been no reported accidents so far, but admitted the setup is risky.