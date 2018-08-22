20 encroaching Naklua homes face bulldozer

Demolition orders have been issued for 16 houses that have been homes to Naklua residents for 20 years after Pattaya declared they were built on public land.

City engineers posted nine more tear-down orders on houses on Soi Photisan 6 on Aug 7, two days after the first seven orders were issued. Another four are expected to be served within coming days.

Thippachai Rattanavee­ratavorn, protection of public areas chief, said that while the homes have been occupied for two decades, the owners knew they were built on public land. Ignored by past elected officials, the land is being reclaimed by Pattaya’s military-appointed leaders.

Homeowners were given 15 days to begin tearing down their homes. All have rights to appeal and rarely is anything torn down quickly.

Thanawat Tanthong of the Pattaya Social Development Department said Pattaya will work with the National Housing Authority to find new accommodations for any residents unable to move to a new home.