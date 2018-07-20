Community Happenings – Friday July 20, 2018 – July 26, 2018

Events

The next meeting of Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) will be on Sunday, July 22. PCEC will present another Words and Music morning featuring Australian singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer, healer, spiritual life coach and filmmaker Maya McClean. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. with a buffet breakfast available from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on the 4th floor of the Holiday Inn’s Executive Tower, located behind the Holiday Inn’s Bay Tower on Beach Road.

A Joint Chambers Eastern Seaboard networking evening will be held at the Hotel Baraquda Pattaya on Friday, July 20 from 6.30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last drinks at 8.30 p.m.). Entrance cost is THB 500 on the door for members and THB 1000 for non-members. Admission includes free-flow drinks and finger food. For more information send email to [email protected].

Pattana Golf Club & Resort in Sriracha, Chonburi province will arrange a Kids Triathlon Training for children 7-14 years who are interested in developing their skills in triathlon. The course will take place on July 28-29. Leader coaches are Coach Sueng – Sawangjit Saengow and Coach Chang – Thanongsak Hongcharoensri, together with experienced coach assistants. For more information, call 038 318 999 ext. 11212 / 61015 or email: [email protected]

A Farmers’ Market takes place every 2nd Saturday of the month at the Holiday Inn hotel on Pattaya Beach Road from 10.30 am – 3.30 p.m. Products range from wellness items, jewelry, freshly prepared food, organic vegetables and fruits. The next market will be held August 11.

A stamp market is held every Sunday from 10.00 a.m. till 3.00 p.m.at Rahnpintang Moe Kata Restaurant, Panji Place, on Soi Ponphraphanimit 7 (200m from the Bangkok Highway underpass). Here can you exchange stamps from the whole world. Call 089 091 3418 for more information and directions.

Dining

Hilton Pattaya introduces savory dishes from tea throughout July. Flare Restaurant offers ‘Unagi Ochazuke’, cooked Japanese rice topped with grilled Unagi in teriyaki sauce served with Japanese pickles and hot Sencha green tea at THB 550 net. Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar recommends an array of mouth-watering desserts and appetizer including ‘Yum Bai Cha’, crispy tea leaf with minced pork, chicken, shrimp and cashew nut in Thai spicy sauce at THB 350 net, and ‘Sunlight Pattaya Sundae’, Thai tea and cookie and cream ice-cream with banana and mango with mango-lime puree at THB 350 net. Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar’ presents ‘Green Tea Crusted Gindara with buckwheat noodles in miso cream sauce’ at THB 950 net. For dessert, do not miss a ‘Homemade Earl Grey ice-cream with chocolate mousse’ served with almond praline, poached cherries and mandarin at THB 450 net. For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38 253 000 or [email protected] or pattaya.hilton.com.

Hard Rock’s Pattaya’s World Burger Tour is back and ready to take guests’ taste buds on an international flavor experience. In July, enjoy a choice of English Breakfast Burger (England) – Schnitzel Burger (Germany) – Tango Salsa Burger (Argentina) – and Riviera Burger (France). Hard Rock will also showcase the brand’s world-famous beverage menu made up of refreshing cocktails and non-alcoholic options. For more information on World Burger Tour and to contact Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya for menu details, call 038 426 635 or visit www.hardrock.com/cafes/pattaya.

Special culinary nights at Persimmon restaurant, Pattana Golf Club & Resort: Pizza Pasta Night on Tuesday at only 299 Baht or 399 Baht including sangria or wine, customers can choose ingredients for their pasta and pizza. Seafood Night on Wednesday at only 399 Baht, customers can choose varieties of fresh seafood cooked to order in our open kitchen. Carnivore Night on Friday at only 499 Baht offers a free flow chicken, lamb, beef or pork BBQ direct from the charcoal grill. In addition, for only 100 Baht customers can choose or combine lots of ingredients and level of spiciness to create your own Som Tam, all day, every day. Call for reservation at 038 318 999 ext. 11212/11230 or email [email protected].

Oasis, the all-day restaurant at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, has launched a new Sunday brunch buffet, with a large selection of Thai, Asian and international food, and a combination of hot, cold, and live serving stations. Served every Sunday between 12.30 and 15.30 hrs, the price is THB 1,250++ for adults and THB 625++ baht for children up to the age of 12 years. Children under six years eat free of charge. The buffet includes seafood on ice including tiger prawns, Australian black mussels, snow crab and oysters, with a selection of dipping sauces such as tartar, chilli, and wasabi mayo. The Japanese station includes sushi and sashimi, there is a choice of salads and garnishes, a live egg station, and a section devoted to European cheeses and cold cuts. For further information and reservations, call 038-714981.

The Bay Grill & Buffet at Dusit Thani Pattaya: Dine with a sea view and enjoy seafood and meat barbecue accompanied by Thai and international items from soup, appetizers and main courses to dessert for only THB 1200++ per person. Free flowing beverage for additional THB 599++ per person. The Bay is open daily from 18:30 – 22:00. Call 038 425 611-7 ext. 2149 0r 2150 for more information and reservations.

Big Fish restaurant at [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya enhances its seafood buffet with a Thai marketplace theme: live stations offer traditional Thai cuisine in a unique atmosphere and include Thai salad, papaya salad, lemongrass & shrimp salad, Thai noodle served with beef/chicken and meat ball, pad Thai, fishcake served with chili-pickled cucumber and Thai dessert of mango with sticky rice, luk chub, woon bai toey, tup tim krob and more. All you can eat only at THB 400 net per person and enjoy a special welcome drink from the antique jar. Promotion daily from 12pm – 2.30pm. For more information and reservations call 038 930 600 or email to [email protected].

The Thai Garden Terrace Restaurant offers nightly dining presentations with different themed “all you can eat” buffets at the resort poolside: Monday – Italian buffet; Tuesday – BBQ buffet; Wednesday – multi-cuisine buffet; Thursday – German buffet with roasted pig; Friday – Thai buffet; Saturday – international buffet; Sunday – steak & skewers buffet. The buffet starts from 6 p.m., runs until 9 p.m. All this for just 399 baht net per adult. What you see is what you pay, no additional service charges or VAT. For reservations call 038 370 614 or make your booking at www.thaigarden.com under “buffet reservation”. Thai Garden Resort is located on North Pattaya Road, 200 meters from the Dolphin roundabout and 200 meters before Tesco Lotus.

Yupin’s Restaurant in Jomtien Complex offers some fabulous culinary options including slow roast soft pork stuffed with garlic and coriander, and served with an onion and red wine sauce, vegetables and a choice of potato at only 395 baht or delicious fresh from the sea, jumbo tiger prawns served with a cream, parmesan and Malibu sauce, and vegetables or a choice of potato at only 495 baht. Special promotions include two set menus plus a bottle of wine for only 1,295 baht or order a two course meal between 6-7 PM and get a free glass of red or white or rosé wine or 250 baht off a house bottle of wine at 545 baht. For more information or reservations, call 038 250394 or visit website: www.yupins.com.

New 7 savory chocolate recipes are now available at Pebbles Bar and Grill, Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa throughout July. The chefs at Pebbles have gathered the best chocolate recipes to make you see chocolate in a whole new light. Starting from THB425++ – try Cocoa rubbed baby back ribs with cinnamon and ginger; Rich pork ragout set on dark cocoa pasta; Chocolate ravioli filled with vanilla cream and fresh berries; Warm chocolate sponge with a hint of chili double chocolate ice cream and sauce; Trio of chocolate trifle with mascarpone and rich coffee chocolate soil and chocolate caviar; Rich dark chocolate tart mascarpone ice cream; or White chocolate mousse with cannoli espresso foam. For more information or reservations: Tel. 038 259 099 or visit website: www.renaissancepattaya.com.

Linda’s Restaurant is large with seating for 200 people, with a covered al fresco verandah outside for those who wish to smoke. Inside, in air-conditioned comfort, there are comfortable chairs and decent sized tables, with white starched napery. The menu is large and covers northern European items, Scandinavian dishes and several pages covering Thai cuisine. Linda’s Restaurant, 315/177-180 Moo 12, opposite the Jomtien Complex. Thappraya Road, Jomtien. Open seven days from 7.30 a.m. until late. Tel: Reservations: 038 252 726, www.lindasrestaurant.com , street-side parking. Email [email protected] . GPS 12.901655 N 100.869.

Jameson’s Irish Pub offers daily food specials from Mon-Sat as well as fabulous Sunday roast dinners with all the trimmings, priced from 340 baht – 400 baht. Jameson’s Irish Pub is located on Soi Sukrudee (Soi A.R.) in Central Pattaya. Call 038 361 874 for more information or visit website: www.jamesons-pattaya.com.

Yamato Restaurant located on Soi Yamato has been around for more than 39 years and the soi was named after its oldest tenant. Just look for the Japanese characters on the blinds outside. You cannot miss it. The menu is pictorial, which is a must when trying a different cuisine/language. This is a restaurant to take a few people with you. The prices are certainly not over the top, and the quality is superb. Yamato Japanese restaurant, 219/51 Soi Yamato (13/1), close to Beach Road end, telephone 038 429 685 or 038 421 618. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner. On street parking (or do some shopping in the Avenue or Royal Garden Plaza).

The legendary Somsakdi Restaurant has been in operation in Pattaya for more than 40 years. Proprietor and Chef Somsakdi is still cooking and running his amazing restaurant at 78 years of age. The menu is probably the largest in Pattaya, with 374 individual items. Each dish is in Thai with an English explanation underneath. Rather than be swamped by choices, let Somsakdi guide you. After all, who knows his dishes better than he? Somsakdi Restaurant, Pattaya Soi 1, tel. 038 428 987, 038 423 284, 038 429 869, limited parking plus on-street parking in the soi. Hours 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., seven days.

Spa & Hotel Promotions

AVANI Spa offers a spa buffet package: 90-minute AVANI signature touch massage and International Buffet Dinner at Garden Cafe for one at only THB 2,700 net. Advance reservations required, contact AVANI Spa at Tel. 038 412 120.

Entertainment

In 6 short one-act plays, local theatrical troupe Pattaya Players explores wedding day tribulations, a doctor’s office visit diagnosis, Land Transport Office headaches, a comedic take on divorce and break-ups and more in “Something Entirely Different”, being performed at the White Horse Pub, Eastern Grand Palace Hotel on Soi Khao Talo on Wednesday, July 25 at 7pm. Entry price is only Bt.200 (food & drinks separate). For ticket reservations & further info, call or SMS Gary at 085 913 1827 or email [email protected]

Baan Na Garden Restaurant & Bar in Hua Yai will host the FireFest music festival on Saturday, July 29 from 4pm. Two stages will feature live music from the likes of Goober Gun, The Blues Machine, The Riffs, Fiddlin’ Round and Gypsy Lou Blues. Additional entertainment includes an adult bouncy castle, children’s zone, foot massage, face painting and more. For more information call 081 865 9060.

Sport Point Pattaya off Sukhumvit Road offers free use of its outdoor 20-meter swimming pool on the first Saturday of each month from Saturday 07:00 – 22:00. All ages are welcome but any children under 12 must be supervised at all times. There is also a large seating area, a playground for young children and a café. For more information, directions and to sign up for free use of the pool, please call 0641 488 001.

Enjoy great music from Thomas Reimer, one of the most famous European Jazz guitarists, playing live every evening (except Tuesday) from 6.00 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Sugar Hut restaurant on Thappraya Road, call 038 364 186 for details.

Community Services

The North Star Library on Sukhumvit Road, north Pattaya holds regular Thai language classes Mon – Fri from 10.30 a.m. till 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. till 2.30 p.m. Cost of admission is 100 baht per session for library members and 200 baht for non-members. Private lessons are also available for 200 baht per hour. In addition, the library also holds Yoga training every Tuesday from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Father Ray Foundation. Cost is 1200 baht for 6 sessions (first session free). For more information, call 081 575 4854 or email [email protected]

Groups & Associations

Post 12146 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America (Ban Chang – U-Tapao, Thailand) meets the second Saturday of each month at 13:00 on the second floor of the Camel Pub in Ban Chang. If you are interested, please contact Membership Chairman Dan Morgan at [email protected] or visit website: www.banchangvfwpost12146.org.

The Royal British Legion Thailand meets the last Saturday of every month from 2 p.m. at the Tropical Bar on Soi Khao Noi (Watboonsampan near the Temple entrance) in East Pattaya. You do not need to have served in the Armed Forces to become a member and can join in the many social events arranged throughout the year. The Legion’s primary aim is the care and welfare of those who have served and/or their dependents. For general enquiries send email to [email protected] , www.rblthailand.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous: The Pattaya Group meets Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are closed (alcoholics only) and are held at Soi Skaw Beach (off Pattaya 2nd Rd). Contact Carl 08-456-31-671. The Good Morning Pattaya Group meets 9 a.m. every morning. All meetings are ‘open’: contact 084 564 8479. The Jomtien Group meets every day at noon at Jomtien Long Stay Hotel: Contact, Andrew 086 107 6631. The Scandinavian Group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays 6 p.m. at the Norwegian Seaman’s Church, Thappraya Road Soi 7: contact Hans 085 135 7755 or Rune (Rayong) 089 754 9515. 10.30 a.m. meetings every day at Satree Pattana Centre on Soi Skaw Beach off Second Road. Call 084 564 8479.

The Samaritans of Thailand English Help Line operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide support to the expatriate community. English-speaking staff, trained in crisis intervention will provide active, non-judgmental and empathetic listening services on the phone. All calls will be handled on an anonymous basis and are free of charge. (02) 713-6791.

Overeaters Anonymous – The ‘Up to You’ group meets Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the housing area just behind Pan Pan Restaurant in Jomtien on Thappraya Road. Call Steve at 038-364-207(h) or 089-250-1359 (cell) for directions or more information.

Narcotics Anonymous – Hotline: 082 811 2686. 3 English speaking meetings in Pattaya near Central Festival and 2 in Jomtien each week. Also regular Thai speaking meetings at 12 noon every Sunday, and Persian Farsi speaking meetings at 5.30 pm on Thursdays. Please call the Hotline for details.