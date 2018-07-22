PM Prayut wraps up Bhutan visit

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha hailed the strength of Thai-Bhutanese relations on his return from the Kingdom of Bhutan where he was granted an audience with His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.

Expressing his satisfaction with his Bhutan visit, Gen Prayut said the ties between the two nations were strong and both nations are looking to strengthen cooperation in various ways, prior to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year.

Gen Prayut also met with his Bhutanese counterpart, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the areas of health, education, tourism and human resource development, as a means to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The Bhutanese premier congratulated Thailand on its successful mission to rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave complex in Chiang Rai province, saying the rescue effort was an inspiration not just for Thai people, but the whole world, and that the mission will go down in history as one of the region’s greatest rescues.

The Bhutanese prime minister also hosted a private lunch at his residence for Gen Prayut and his wife, before their return to Thailand.