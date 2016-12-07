Pattaya Tunnel undergoes initial test

Pattaya Underground tunnel opens temporarily while contractors move large steel girders

On Tuesday the 6th of December local residents were surprised to find the long and ongoing underground tunnel project open for use, but little did they know that the tunnel was only open temporarily to deal with traffic flow while contractors were moving steel girders around above ground.

Mr. Tithiwat Anurithikul, head of operations and construction for the Pattaya Underground Tunnel project revealed to reporters that they contacted the traffic police to re-direct traffic to use the underground tunnel while they moved large steel girders in preparation for the for large directional signs.

This was done as a safety precaution since heavy machinery were in operation, it was not intended as a test run as it was only open for about four hours before the girders were moved and the tunnel was shut again.

Only moments after the tunnel was open, a 6 wheel truck had an accident with its engine and caused yet another heavy traffic jam, but fortunately they were able to move to vehicle to one lane.