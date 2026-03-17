Traffic cop hailed as hero after reviving unconscious patient at massage shop near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A traffic police officer from Na Jomtien Police Station has been widely praised by local residents after performing life-saving CPR on an unconscious patient inside a massage shop in the Ban Amphur area near Pattaya.

The incident occurred on March 16, 2026, when Pol. Lance Corporal Patcharaphon Khongkakul, a traffic officer assigned to patrol the area, rushed to assist a patient who had reportedly collapsed and lost their pulse inside Katleeya Massage, located along Sukhumvit Road in Na Jomtien, Sattahip district, Chonburi.

According to the officer, he received an urgent call from people inside the massage shop reporting that a bedridden patient had suddenly become unconscious and was no longer breathing. Because the location fell within his patrol area, he immediately responded to the scene and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

While the officer continued the emergency procedure, local residents coordinated with emergency services to dispatch an ambulance. Medical responders soon arrived and took over life-saving efforts before transporting the patient to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

Pol. Lance Corporal Patcharaphon later explained that emergency first-aid training, including CPR, is regularly provided to officers nationwide under the guidelines of the Royal Thai Police to ensure they can respond effectively in critical situations.





He also emphasized that police officers are ordinary people from different backgrounds but remain committed to serving and helping the public whenever emergencies arise.

The quick response and decisive action of the traffic officer have drawn admiration from residents in the Ban Amphur community, many of whom praised his calm professionalism and willingness to step in during a life-threatening situation.



































