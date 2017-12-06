New Cabinet assigned responsibilities and tasks at first meeting

Bangkok – The fifth iteration of the Cabinet in the administration of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha met for the first time on Monday with the premier assigning responsibilities and tasks to his new deputies and office ministers.

Assistant Spokesperson to the Prime Minister’s Office, Col Athisit Chainuwat later reported on the outcome of the first meeting, saying that Gen Prayut started by congratulating new members of the panel and calling on them to heed the royal wishes of His Majesty the King, while devoting themselves to honest and just work for the betterment of Thailand’s people. He emphasized that they must continue the work of their predecessors.

The PM asked all Cabinet members to look into ways of boosting public morale, noting that they should consider the promotion of farm products grown in Thailand while also stating that ministers should travel to meet with citizens face to face to ensure confidence.

The premier signed an order to assign tasks to his deputies and ministers of the Prime Minister’s Office. Gen Prawit Wongsuwan will continue to oversee the Ministry of Defense and will now also head the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Labor and the Royal Thai Police. ACM Prajin Junthong has been tasked with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Thailand Research Fund. Gen Chatchai Sariklaya will head the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Public Health and the National Office of Buddhism. Suwaphan Tanyuwattana will watch over the Public Relations Department and the Consumer Protection Board while Kobsak Putrakul will handle the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board and the Board of Investment.