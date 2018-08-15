Illegal dumping found on island in Chon Buri

Chonburi – Local authorities on Ko Kham Yai island in Chonburi province have offered a cash reward, worth 20,000 baht, for information on illegal dumping. The island’s waste problem has started to adversely affect its tourism.

On Tuesday, public health officials in the municipality of Tambon Ko Sichang inspected the Sapparot Bay on Ko Kham Yai after they were told that more than 30 bags of waste had been dumped at the bay on 12 August. The waste bags were later found burnt. A list of products with the name of a shipping company were found near the burnt waste.

Mayor of the Tambon Ko Sichang municipality, Damrong Phetra, said it was the second time this month that waste was dumped illegally at the bay. The first time was when more than 100 waste bags with overseas labels were found. The waste dumped at the same place this time also included products from foreign countries, said the mayor.

Those who give information on illegal dumping can send evidence to the municipality to receive the reward of 20,000 baht.