Cambodia to extradite Thai murder suspect

Bangkok – Thai authorities said a man suspected of murdering a couple in Chonburi province last month will be extradited from Cambodia.

Panya “Sia Ouan” Yingdung, aged 39, was arrested in Cambodia, after he was on the run for allegedly shooting dead Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and Anantachai Jaritram, 21, on July 29 in a parking lot near Khao Chee Chan (Buddha Mountain) in Sattahip district, Chonburi.

Panya, who ran a nightclub in Phuket province, has been in Cambodian custody for entering the country illegally since Wednesday (Aug 15). The Cambodian police have already agreed to extradite him to Thailand.

Investigators said they believe that the suspect was seeking revenge on Paweena, who was his former girlfriend and former employee at his nightclub.