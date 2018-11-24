More than 800,000 Krathong collected from Chao Phraya River

Bangkok – People celebrated Loy Krathong Festival in many areas of Bangkok on Thursday and, as requested, most of them brought environmentally-friendly krathong baskets to float on the Chao Phraya River in order to protect the environment.

To keep the Chao Phraya River clean, the Environment Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration deployed 213 officers along the river to collect the krathong baskets.

The clean-up operation lasted nearly seven hours and more than 800,000 krathong, 80% of them made of natural items, were collected by civic workers. It was also found that the number of foam bases declined this year.