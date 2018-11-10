B-Quik rounds out the year in style

B-Quik Racing signed off Thailand Super Series 2018 in real style with a superb weekend in Buriram that netted two championship titles, race wins and podiums. Henk Kiks’ team achieved all its objectives for the weekend.

The core objective of the weekend was to secure the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles in Super Car GTM. B-Quik arrived at Chang International Circuit holding a slender lead in both championships but with four other drivers also in the reckoning for the Drivers’ crown while in the Teams’ rankings they would be going head-to-head for glory with the factory Toyotas.

B-Quik entered Will Bamber in the #11 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup to both support Drivers’ points leader Alif Hamdan and to grab extra Teams’ points but it quickly started to go south in Race 1 as Alif suffered an engine problem and had to nurse the #72 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup to the finish in P4.

Will Bamber, meanwhile, had maybe over read the job sheet, he certainly “supported” the team to the max – by winning the race! That was his first win in Super Car and his first in the signature black and yellow colors.

P1 for Will and P4 for Alif gave B-Quik a double podium finish and the Teams’ trophy for the race – but much more importantly – B-Quik had secured the Teams’ championship with a race to spare.