Home What's On in Pattaya & East Thailand What’s On in Pattaya & East Thailand
Latest Stories
Victor Diaz awarded green jacket at 24th TQ Masters
73 golfers, some traveling from as far away as Atlanta Ga., Seoul South Korea, and from all corners of Thailand, set out with a...
Hard day at the office
PSC Golf from the Billabong It was a hard day at the office today at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club, playing the Mountain...
Litterbugs caught on camera
A concerned citizen caught on film these men in a blue pickup illegally dumping their garbage on the Railway Road behind a walled village...
Kingdom celebrates Chulalongkorn Day October 23
Chulalongkorn Day, October 23, is a national holiday and ceremonies will be performed throughout Thailand to mark the day that the great king passed...