Litterbugs caught on camera

A concerned citizen caught on film these men in a blue pickup illegally dumping their garbage on the Railway Road behind a walled village in Ban Rong Maiked Community.

The kicker is, they were dumping construction material scraps, wood furniture and other junk only few meters away from the Sukhumvit Soi 7 city waste transfer plant.

The shutterbug who took the photo on Oct. 18 turned it in to Boonma Pangrak, Chairman of Ban Rong Maiked Community, who said he turned it over to Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai.

Since the litterbugs were unknown and since their pickup had no tags, they went free.