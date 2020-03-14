Sunday Jazz Brunch at The Jazz Pit Pub (Starts 22 Mar 20)

The Jazz Pit Pub proudly presents

Sunday Jazz Brunch

Every Sunday – Starting on Sunday, March 22. 2pm to 5pm







Jam session with the Jazz Pit Trio & guest musicians & friends

Thomas (guitar) Chris (bass) Jeff (drums)

Feel the vibe inside our acoustic engineered tavern and will make sure to satisfy those who are dry behind the ears.

For reservations call us: Tel no. 038 251 686 & 038 251 687

Or message us on Facebook @Sun Sabella Classical Thai Restaurant – @Jazz Pit Pub – @Sugar Hut