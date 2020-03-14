The Jazz Pit Pub proudly presents
Sunday Jazz Brunch
Every Sunday – Starting on Sunday, March 22. 2pm to 5pm
Jam session with the Jazz Pit Trio & guest musicians & friends
Thomas (guitar) Chris (bass) Jeff (drums)
Feel the vibe inside our acoustic engineered tavern and will make sure to satisfy those who are dry behind the ears.
For reservations call us: Tel no. 038 251 686 & 038 251 687
Or message us on Facebook @Sun Sabella Classical Thai Restaurant – @Jazz Pit Pub – @Sugar Hut
Sunday Jazz Brunch at The Jazz Pit Pub (Starts 22 Mar 20)
The Jazz Pit Pub proudly presents